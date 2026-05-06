The Cubs placed Boyd (knee) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, retroactive to Monday.

The move comes after Cubs manager Craig Counsell announced that Boyd will undergo surgery to repair an meniscus injury in his left knee. The veteran southpaw's recovery timeline will be more clear once he undergoes the procedure, and there remains a possibility that he will be available to pitch again this season, though that won't likely happen until at least after the All-Star break. Jordan Wicks (elbow) is on a rehab assignment and is inching closer to being activated from the 15-day IL, but the Cubs may have to turn to an arm from Triple-A or a bullpen option like Ben Brown or Javier Assad to fill in for Boyd in the short term.