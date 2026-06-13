Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Cubs' Matthew Boyd: Plays catch Friday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Manager Craig Counsell said that Boyd (shoulder/knee) played catch without issue Friday, and the Cubs are hoping that the left-hander can progress "rapidly," MLB.com reports.

After building up his pitch count to 80 in his second rehab start with Triple-A Iowa on June 6 while working his way back from a left knee meniscectomy, Boyd appeared poised to return from the 15-day injured list this weekend. However, after he reported shoulder soreness following a bullpen session Tuesday, the Cubs opted to delay his return. Boyd's ability to resume throwing just a few days later suggests the shoulder issue isn't a major concern, but he'll still need to complete another bullpen session without any discomfort before the Cubs sign off on activating him. The Cubs will next require a fifth starter Wednesday versus the Rockies at Wrigley Field, and Javier Assad would be in line to get the ball that day if Boyd isn't cleared to pitch by then.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!