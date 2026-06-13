Cubs' Matthew Boyd: Plays catch Friday

Manager Craig Counsell said that Boyd (shoulder/knee) played catch without issue Friday, and the Cubs are hoping that the left-hander can progress "rapidly," MLB.com reports.

After building up his pitch count to 80 in his second rehab start with Triple-A Iowa on June 6 while working his way back from a left knee meniscectomy, Boyd appeared poised to return from the 15-day injured list this weekend. However, after he reported shoulder soreness following a bullpen session Tuesday, the Cubs opted to delay his return. Boyd's ability to resume throwing just a few days later suggests the shoulder issue isn't a major concern, but he'll still need to complete another bullpen session without any discomfort before the Cubs sign off on activating him. The Cubs will next require a fifth starter Wednesday versus the Rockies at Wrigley Field, and Javier Assad would be in line to get the ball that day if Boyd isn't cleared to pitch by then.