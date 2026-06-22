Cubs' Matthew Boyd: Rejoining rotation this week

Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Monday that Boyd's (shoulder/knee) next start will be in the majors, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

As long as inclement weather doesn't force the Cubs to alter their rotation, Boyd appears poised to start Thursday's game on the road against the Mets. The veteran left-hander has been shelved since early May, first due to meniscus surgery and later because of shoulder soreness. He's collected a 6.00 ERA and 31:6 K:BB over 24 innings covering five starts for the Cubs this season.