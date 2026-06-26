Cubs' Matthew Boyd: Rusty but effective in return

Boyd allowed four hits and issued four walks while striking out four batters over 4.2 innings in a no-decision against the Mets on Thursday.

Boyd made his return after missing over seven weeks due to a knee injury and subsequent shoulder issue. The lefty kept New York off the scoreboard, though he struggled with his control, throwing just 46 of 76 pitches for strikes and issuing four free passes. Boyd did, however, get a hearty 14 whiffs and recorded big outs when needed, twice stranding a runner on third base. He was understandably on a limited pitch count following the lengthy absence and may need a few more outings before he's ready for a full workload. The veteran hurler's next start is tentatively slated to be against the Padres in Chicago.