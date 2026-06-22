Cubs' Matthew Boyd: Sharp in four-inning rehab start

Boyd (shoulder/knee) struck out seven and allowed two hits and no walks over four scoreless innings Saturday in a rehab start with High-A South Bend

Boyd covered 59 pitches (40 strikes) in the appearance, his first in the minors in two weeks after he experienced renewed soreness in his left shoulder coming out of a June 6 start with Triple-A Iowa. The southpaw was initially placed on the 15-day injured list May 6 after requiring a meniscectomy for his left knee, but he's since healed up from that procedure and appears to be bouncing back well from the minor setback with his shoulder. Per MLB.com, Boyd will rejoin the Cubs and will throw a bullpen session in New York on Monday, and if all goes well, he could be reinstated from the IL to make his next start with the big club Thursday against the Mets or during its weekend series in Milwaukee.