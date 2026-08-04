Cubs' Matthew Boyd: Survives awful first frame

Boyd (7-1) earned the win over the Dodgers on Monday, allowing five runs (four earned) on nine hits and one walk while striking out three batters over 6.2 innings.

It looked like Boyd could be in for a quick hook after he surrendered four straight hits (resulting in three runs) to begin the game. However, he gave up only two more runs (one of which was unearned) the rest of the way, and Chicago's offense exploded to provide him plenty of support. Boyd managed to give the Cubs a hearty 6.2 innings on just 92 pitches, aided by the fact that he issued just one walk and registered a modest three punchouts. This was far from a great outing overall for the lefty -- the nine hits allowed were a season high, and Boyd snapped a stretch of three straight quality starts -- but it speaks volumes that he was able to rebound after the rough beginning against the back-to-back champs. Boyd hasn't taken a loss since his first outing of the season, going 7-0 across his subsequent 12 starts.