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Cubs' Matthew Boyd: Throwing off mound Tuesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Boyd (knee/shoulder) will throw an up-down bullpen session Tuesday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Cubs will make a decision about next steps for Boyd after the bullpen session. Boyd had been slated to rejoin the big-league rotation this past weekend following last month's meniscus surgery, but that was scrapped after he developed left shoulder soreness after a bullpen session. Following the setback, it seems likely that the Cubs will ask Boyd to make another rehab start. However, more clarity on that front will be available after Tuesday's session.

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