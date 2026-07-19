Cubs' Matthew Boyd: Wins fourth straight start

Boyd (6-1) picked up the win Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk over six innings in a 6-2 victory over the Twins. He struck out four.

The veteran southpaw won his fourth straight start and picked up his sixth straight winning decision since he took the loss Opening Day against the Nationals. Since returning from knee and shoulder issues in late June, Boyd has produced a 2.57 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 20:8 K:BB over five outings and 28 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which lines up to come on the road next weekend in Pittsburgh.