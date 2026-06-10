Cubs' Matthew Boyd: Won't start during weekend

Boyd (knee) will no longer return from the injured list to start against the Giants this weekend after reporting shoulder soreness following his latest rehab start Saturday at Triple-A Iowa, Vinnie Duber of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Boyd threw another bullpen session Tuesday and didn't quite feel right afterward, so the Cubs will slow down the 35-year-old's recovery and delay his return from the injured list. It's unknown exactly how far his setback will push back his return, though a clearer picture could emerge once he begins to ramp up his rehab again. Meanwhile, Javier Assad figures to be a top candidate to start in Boyd's place after pitching 6.1 shutout innings out of the bullpen Sunday.