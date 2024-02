Rucker was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Thursday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Rucker loses his spot on the 40-man roster in favor Hector Neris, whose signing became official. The 29-year-old reliever has put up a 4.96 ERA and 120:50 K:BB covering 123.1 innings out of the Cubs' bullpen over the last three seasons.