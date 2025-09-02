Soroka (shoulder) threw a live batting practice session Tuesday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

It's the first time Soroka has faced hitters since he landed on the 15-day injured list in early August with a right shoulder strain. The right-hander has a chance to make it back before the end of the season, but he still has some ramping up to do, particularly if the Cubs want to bring him back as a starting pitcher.