Ortega is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.

The lefty-hitting Ortega will take a seat with southpaw Ryan Weathers on the hill for San Diego, allowing Yan Gomes to pick up a start while No. 1 catcher Willson Contreras handles designated-hitter duties. Ortega still should play semi-regularly against right-handed pitching, but he could move into a full-time reserve role once Seiya Suzuki (finger) returns from the injured list.