The Mets released Ortega on Thursday.

Ortega opted out of his minor-league contract with the Mets and will look to catch on elsewhere before the end of the season. He had spent a large portion of the 2025 campaign on the injured list at Triple-A Syracuse, with whom he slashed .237/.250/.447 with two home runs and one stolen base over 40 plate appearances.

