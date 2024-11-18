The Mets signed Ortega to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

Ortega received 17 plate appearances with the White Sox in 2024 but spent most of his time at Triple-A Charlotte, where he put up a .912 OPS with 11 homers and 17 steals. The 33-year-old appeared in 47 games for the Mets in 2023, collecting a .613 OPS. Ortega will compete for a reserve outfielder job in spring training but will likely begin 2025 at Triple-A Syracuse.