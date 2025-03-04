The Mets reassigned Ortega to minor-league camp Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Ortega signed with the Mets and received a camp invite in November, but he's officially bound for the minors after starting Grapefruit League play 1-for-8. The 33-year-old outfielder will likely spend most of the season in Triple-A Syracuse as organizational depth.
