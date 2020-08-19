Wick earned the save against St. Louis on Tuesday, pitching 1.1 scoreless innings and allowing one walk while striking out three.

Wick was called upon with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning with Chicago staked to a three-run lead. He struck out Andrew Knizner to close out the frame, then worked around a one-out walk in the ninth inning to notch the save. Wick has allowed only one run over eight frames this season while notching an 8:1 K:BB. He appears to be locked in to the closer role for the Cubs.