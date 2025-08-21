Brasier allowed two runs on three hits and a walk across an inning of relief in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Brewers.

Brasier didn't take the loss Thursday, but he didn't help the Cubs stay in the game either. The veteran righty has been scored on in six of his last eight appearances, and he has a rough 14.85 ERA during that stretch. Overall, Brasier now has a 4.50 ERA and 1.23 WHIP across 26 innings this season, and he's not among Chicago's high-leverage bullpen options at the moment.