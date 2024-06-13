Suzuki went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in a 4-3 win over Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

Suzuki singled in the first inning, hit a solo home run off Aaron Civale in the fourth then walked and stole second base in the seventh. After exiting last Friday's game with oblique tightness, Suzuki has collected five hits in three games and now has three homers and two steals in June . On the season, he is slashing .269/.332/.473 with eight home runs, 26 RBI and four steals in 187 plate appearances