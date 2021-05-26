The Cubs activated Miller from the 10-day injured list Wednesday and designated him for assignment, Russell Dorsey of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Despite having pitched only two innings this season, Miller and his astronomical 31.50 ERA no longer have a place on the Cubs' pitching staff, which has improved significantly since Miller landed on the injured list April 23. The righty has not pitched well the past three seasons, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see a pitching-needy team add him to provide innings out of the bullpen.