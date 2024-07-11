Imanaga (8-2) tossed six scoreless innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Orioles. He allowed six hits and a walk, while striking out six.

Imanaga finished the first half of the season in style, as he allowed zero runs in a start for the seventh time already this year. The lefty got off to a blazing start in his MLB debut, posting a 0.84 ERA across his first nine outings, before enduring a few lumps since then. However, he has a solid 3.00 ERA over his last three starts and 2.97 ERA overall, giving him some momentum heading into his All-Star appearance next week. Imanaga is tentatively set to take the mound again for the Cubs on July 20 against the Diamondbacks.