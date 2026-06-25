Cubs' Shota Imanaga: Grabs fifth win

Imanaga (5-6) earned the win Wednesday against the Mets, allowing four runs on four hits and one walk while striking out four over 5.1 innings.

All four runs Imanaga allowed came via the long ball, as Francisco Alvarez, A.J. Ewing and Mark Vientos each took the left-hander deep. Wednesday continued a troubling trend in which he has surrendered three or more home runs in four of his last six starts. Fortunately for Imanaga, Chicago's offense provided plenty of run support, allowing him to pick up his first victory since May 7. Entering Wednesday, the 32-year-old had posted a 6.64 ERA in his previous seven starts, losing four of them. He'll carry a 4.40 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 88:23 K:BB into his next scheduled outing, which is expected to come during a series against the Padres next week.