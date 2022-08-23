Miley played catch Monday but still isn't rebounding from his left shoulder injury as well as the Cubs had hoped, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Miley looked as though he might have been a candidate to return from the 15-day injured list this week after he allowed one unearned run over five innings in his most recent rehab start at Triple-A Iowa on Aug. 16, but the veteran southpaw experienced renewed discomfort in his strained shoulder in that outing and is without a clear timeline to return to game action. The Cubs may have Miley rest for the next few days before determining his next steps, but in any case, he'll likely have to throw at least one more rehab start or simulated game before he's activated from the IL.