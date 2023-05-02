Gomes (head) has not been placed in concussion protocol after suffering a head injury during Monday's game against Washington, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Gomes took a backswing to the head during the first inning and was removed from the contest as a precaution. However, he's yet to be placed in concussion protocol and is set to be re-evaluated Tuesday morning to determine his status moving forward, per McGregor. Tucker Barnhart would be in line to draw a start behind the dish Tuesday if Gomes can't go.