The White Sox released Altavilla from Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.

Altavilla signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox in late March after appearing in five regular-season games for the Royals in 2024. Altavilla appeared in 20 games for Charlotte and posted a 2.49 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, seven saves and an 18:10 K:BB across 21.2 innings. The 32-year-old right-hander should garner interest from teams looking to add depth to its bullpen.