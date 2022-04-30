site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Darien Nunez: Released by Giants
Nunez (elbow) was released by the Giants on Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
He was designated for assignment by the Dodgers less than a week ago after it was reported that he needed Tommy John surgery, so it's been a rough week for the 29-year-old lefty.
