Nunez (elbow) was activated from Triple-A Sacramento's 60-day injured list Aug. 8 and has allowed three runs with a 3:3 K:BB over four innings since his return.

Nunez spent much of July into August on a rehab assignment as he worked back from Tommy John surgery. The southpaw last pitched in the majors with the Dodgers in 2021, posting an 8.22 ERA and 1.57 WHIP over 7.2 innings. Nunez could eventually be an option for the Giants' big-league bullpen if he can steady his numbers in the coming weeks.