Dodgers' Darien Nunez: Will undergo surgery
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Nunez will undergo Tommy John surgery, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Nunez did not break camp with the big club, and he will not see action with the Dodgers this season, as he will be sidelined until sometime in 2023.
