Nunez (elbow) agreed to a minor-league contract with the Giants on Tuesday, baseball journalist Francys Romero reports.
After Nunez was diagnosed last week with ligament damage to his left elbow that required season-ending Tommy John surgery, the Dodgers designated him for assignment Sunday and released him a day later after he cleared waivers. The southpaw underwent the procedure Tuesday and struck a deal with the Giants soon after, allowing him to have his rehab program overseen by the team. The Giants will presumably see how Nunez progresses over the next several months before determining whether to keep him in the organization heading into spring training.