Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said earlier this month that Puk being left-handed "wouldn't be an issue for me" when considering his options for closer, Jack Sommers of Arizona Diamondbacks on SI reports.

The other two Arizona closer candidates -- Justin Martinez and Kevin Ginkel -- are both righties, which is the handedness managers sometimes prefer in their ninth-inning man. However, it does not appear that will factor into Lovullo's decision. Puk was dominant for the Diamondbacks last season after being acquired via trade, posting a 1.32 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 43:5 K:BB over 27.1 innings.