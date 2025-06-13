Manager Torey Lovullo said Friday that the Diamondbacks have paused Puk's (elbow) throwing program, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Puk has been on the injured list since mid-April due to inflammation in his elbow, and he was recently cleared to begin throwing from 120 feet out. However, he's now been shut down from throwing and is scheduled to see a doctor within the next few days. More details on what that might mean for his return timeline will have to wait until after his appointment, but pausing a throwing program rarely leads to good news.