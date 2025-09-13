Saalfrank blew the save Friday against the Twins, walking one in one-third of an inning.

It was Jake Woodford who was responsible for Minnesota's three runs in the ninth inning, and Saalfrank was unable to put out the fire while taking his second blown save of the year. Given that he came away with no earned runs, the 28-year-old southpaw should remain the mix for saves going forward. Through 26 innings, Saalfrank has a 1.38 ERA and 1.00 WHIP while converting three of his five save opportunities.