Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Monday that Saalfrank is dealing with left shoulder fatigue, Diamondbacks on SI reports.

Lovullo intimated that he knew Saalfrank wasn't 100 percent when he used him during Friday's game in Minnesota, but the skipper felt it was an emergency situation and Saalfrank "gave us what he could." Saalfrank allowed one walk in one-third of an inning and was charged with a blown save in the appearance. Lovullo also indicated that Saakfrank would undergo imaging just to make sure he's not dealing with anything beyond fatigue. Consider the lefty reliever day-to-day at this point. Saalfrank has picked up three saves as part of the Diamondbacks' closer by committee. Kyle Backus, Jake Woodford and Taylor Rashi have each registered one save for Arizona this month.