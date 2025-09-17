Saalfrank (2-1) struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the win over the Giants on Tuesday.

Saalfrank was down over the weekend with left shoulder fatigue. He went for imaging, but it appears nothing concerning was found, as the reliever was able to get back into a game after a few days off. Saalfrank ended up with the win after pitching a clean ninth inning, as the Diamondbacks walked it off in their half of the frame. He's been part of a closer committee late in the season, picking up three saves and five holds since the start of August. Overall, Saalfrank has a 1.33 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB through 27 innings this season.