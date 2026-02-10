default-cbs-image
The Diamondbacks placed Saalfrank (shoulder) on the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

A spot on the 40-man roster was needed for the addition of Carlos Santana. Saalfrank will miss the entire 2026 season after undergoing surgery Monday to repair the left labrum in his shoulder. It's unclear whether he will be ready for the beginning of the 2027 campaign.

