Alexander (wrist) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

Alexander departed Saturday's game in the second inning after being struck in the wrist by a pitch in the top of the first. Assuming Alexander doesn't enter off the bench, he'll end the 2025 season with a .230/.323/.383 slash line with seven home runs, 28 RBI, 31 runs scored and four stolen bases across 266 plate appearances. Jordan Lawlar will step in at third base Sunday.