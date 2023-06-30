Pfaadt was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Friday, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Pfaadt was hit hard in a spot start with the big-league club Thursday, surrendering six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three batters in a loss to the Rays. The 24-year-old has struggled over six major-league starts this year, compiling an inflated 9.82 ERA and 1.87 WHIP with 21 punchouts over 25.2 frames. Outfielder Dominic Fletcher was called up from Triple-A Reno on Friday and will replace Pfaadt on the Diamondbacks' roster.