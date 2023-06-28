Pfaadt could join the Diamondbacks' rotation Thursday versus the Rays, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Pfaadt has met up with the team in Arizona and is the likely replacement for Merrill Kelly, who landed on the injured list Tuesday due to a blood clot in his right calf. Pfaadt struggled in his first taste of major-league action back in May, but he's registered a promising 3.16 ERA and 28:5 K:BB in 25.2 innings (five starts) since returning to Triple-A Reno at the beginning of June. Displaying improved command on the farm, the 24-year-old top prospect would be worth another look in most fantasy formats should he get an extended opportunity in the bigs.