Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt: Earns fourth straight win

Pfaadt earned the win against the Cardinals on Saturday, allowing two runs on six hits and no walks with three strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Pfaadt opened with five scoreless innings before allowing two runs in the sixth, limiting the Cardinals to only five hard-hit balls despite generating just three whiffs on 87 pitches. The 27-year-old has been steady in four games since re-entering the rotation June 30, going 4-0 while completing at least five frames and allowing just five total earned runs over that span. He'll take a 4.58 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 44:18 K:BB across 59 innings this season into a road rematch with St. Louis next week.