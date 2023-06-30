Pfaadt (0-3) took the loss Thursday, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks over two innings against the Rays. He struck out three.

Recalled to make his first start since May 26, Pfaadt struggled against a powerful Rays' offense, surrendering five runs in the third inning without recording an out. The rookie right-hander now has an unsightly 9.82 ERA with a 1.87 WHIP and 21:10 K:BB through six big-league starts (25.2 innings). Pfaadt had continued to show promise at the Triple-A level, though he doesn't appear ready to face major-league lineups yet.