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Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt: Hurls seven scoreless frames

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Pfaadt tossed seven scoreless innings in a no-decision Tuesday against the Pirates, allowing six hits and a walk while striking out four.

Even though Pfaadt couldn't secure a sixth consecutive win, he stayed hot and notched his 14th consecutive outing allowing two earned runs or fewer. He owns a 3.13 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 30:10 K:BB over that span, and while he's not overpowering hitters (5.9 K/9), he's limiting walks (2.0 BB/9) and homers (0.8 HR/9) to a minimum. The four-year veteran owns a career-best 4.00 ERA this season across 19 appearances (nine starts) and is scheduled to make his next start Monday at home against the Padres.

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