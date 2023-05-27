Pfaadt does not have a locker in the Diamondbacks' clubhouse, which likely means he's been optioned, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

It would seem several roster moves are imminent. Zach Davies (oblique) is set to return from the injured list and Drey Jameson is said to be with the team, presumably to provide bullpen depth after Pfaadt only went 3.2 innings in Friday's loss. The future is bright for Pfaadt, but he's struggled to keep in the yard in his first cup of coffee, resulting in an 8.37 ERA through five starts.