Pfaadt is lined up to start Game 3 of the NLCS on Thursday against the Phillies, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Zac Gallen has been confirmed for Game 1 on Monday in Philadelphia and Merrill Kelly will follow him in Game 2 on Tuesday, then the Diamondbacks will likely turn to Pfaadt for Game 3 as the best-of-seven series shifts to Chase Field in Arizona. The 24-year-old rookie right-hander struggled in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series at Milwaukee before bouncing back to deliver 4.1 scoreless innings in Game 3 of the NLDS versus the Dodgers.