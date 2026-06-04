Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt: May stretch out as starter

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Wednesday that there is a "strong possibility" that Pfaadt will be stretched back out, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Pfaadt opened the season in the starting rotation but was shifted to a relief role with a 5.94 ERA over his first three starts. The move to the 'pen hasn't worked out; Pfaadt's ERA as a reliever rose to 5.91 following his appearance Wednesday, when he allowed two runs on three hits and two walks over one inning in a 7-0 loss to the Dodgers. If he's built back up, it makes sense the organization would do that in the minors.