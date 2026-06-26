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Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt: Next start uncertain

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Pfaadt is not listed for a start this weekend against Tampa Bay.

Pfaadt was expected to make his return to the major-league roster and take the mound in Friday's series opener, but after Thursday's contest against the Cardinals was postponed, plans have evidently changed. Arizona is listing Zac Gallen, Jose Cabrera and Merrill Kelly for its three-game set against the Rays. Pfaadt could still join the major-league rotation, but the Diamondbacks may now turn to him at some point during their three-game series at home versus the Giants beginning Monday.

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