Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt: Picks up sixth win

Pfaadt (6-1) earned the win Monday, allowing one unearned run on five hits and a walk over 6.2 innings against the Padres. He struck out three.

Pfaadt kept the Padres offense quiet, with the lone run he surrendered in the seventh inning being unearned. The right-hander has been incredible since being recalled June 30, compiling a 6-0 record with a 1.55 ERA and 1.03 WHIP across seven starts spanning 40.2 innings. Overall, Pfaadt owns a 3.66 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 52:22 K:BB across 78.2 innings (20 appearances, 10 starts) and is tentatively slated to pitch Saturday against the Dodgers.