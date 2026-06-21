Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt: Pitch counts climbing

Pfaadt allowed one unearned run on two hits without a walk while striking out four over 3.2 innings for Triple-A Reno on Saturday.

Pfaadt, who made his third start since being demoted to the Aces, upped his pitch count to 52 (36 strikes). At the time of his demotion, the right-hander was pitching in a relief role for Arizona and needed to be built back up as a starter. He owns a 1.80 ERA and 0.80 WHIP over 10 innings in the Pacific Coast League. With the Diamondbacks having placed two starters on the injured list over the weekend, Pfaadt is expected to eventually ascend to the major-league rotation once his pitch count gets up to the 75-80 range, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.