Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt: Positive showing in win

Pfaadt (1-1) allowed one run on three hits and a walk while striking out two over 5.1 innings to earn the win over the Giants on Tuesday.

Pfaadt had a good game, and he likely had some more left in the tank after throwing just 66 pitches (42 strikes). He had been stretching back out at Triple-A Reno after a stint in the Diamondbacks' bullpen following his shaky start to the season. The right-hander is now at a 5.40 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 33:18 K:BB through 43.1 innings over 14 appearances (four starts) in the majors this season. Pfaadt is tentatively scheduled for a road start in San Diego if he gets another turn through the rotation.