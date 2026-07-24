Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt: Record win in fifth straight start

Pfaadt (5-1) earned the win Thursday against the Cardinals, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out one over six innings.

Pfaadt endured a rocky start, surrendering four consecutive hits to open the game, which led to two St. Louis runs in the first inning. He settled in from there, blanking the Cardinals over the next five frames while allowing just three more hits. Since re-joining the rotation, the right-hander has won each of his last five starts, posting a 2.33 ERA with a 14:3 K:BB across 27 innings during that stretch. For the season, Pfaadt owns a 4.43 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 45:20 K:BB over 65 innings. He's lined up to make his next start on the road against the Pirates.