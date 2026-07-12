Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt: Steady in Saturday's win

Pfaadt (3-1) allowed two runs on six hits and struck out two without walking a batter over 5.1 innings to earn the win over the Dodgers on Saturday.

Pfaadt threw 55 of 77 pitches for strikes to keep a dangerous lineup in check. He's allowed just three runs over 15.2 innings across three starts since rejoining the Diamondbacks' rotation in late June. Pfaadt looks to have some extra security in the rotation as well with Zac Gallen (elbow) likely heading to the injured list. Pfaadt is at a 4.70 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 41:18 K:BB through 53.2 innings over 16 games (six starts) this season, but he appears to have made a breakthrough during his most recent stint in the minors.