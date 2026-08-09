Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt: Strong again in no-decision

Pfaadt allowed two hits and two walks while striking out two over seven scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Saturday.

Pfaadt still hasn't allowed more than two runs in an eight-start stretch since his return to the majors on June 30. Over that span, he's allowed just eight runs (seven earned) with a 23:7 K:BB across 47.2 innings, with Saturday's outing being just his second no-decision to go with six wins during the hot stretch. The lack of strikeouts is a little troubling, but the run prevention is worth it. Overall, Pfaadt has a 3.36 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 54:24 K:BB through 85.2 innings across 21 games (11 starts) this season. He'll look to keep the dominant run going in his next start, which is projected to be a tough road matchup in Atlanta.